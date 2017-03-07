Trumbull Co. Action Program to help those in need of utility bill assistance

Appointments for weekday afternoons can be scheduled by calling 1-866-747-1041

By Published:
gas lines generic

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Action Program (TCAP) is holding walk-ins through March 31 for those who need utility bill assistance under the Winter Crisis Program.

The Winter Crisis Program helps eligible households avoid utility disconnection, restore disconnected service, establish new service and purchase fuel oil, propane, coal and wood.

Walk-ins are available all day on Mondays. Tuesday through Friday, walk-in customers who arrive between 7:30-10:30 a.m. can be seen before noon.

March 31 will be an all walk-in day. TCAP will see walk-ins up to 3:30 p.m. at their location on 1230 Palmyra Road SW.

Appointments for weekday afternoons can be scheduled by calling 1-866-747-1041. Callers must wait to receive a confirmation number to secure their appointment.

Applicants who cannot apply at TCAP’s Warren office can apply at one of the following satellite sites. Appointments will only be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

  • Mondays: City of Hubbard Municipal Building – (330) 393-2507 ext. 229
    • 220 West Liberty Street, Hubbard
  • Tuesdays: Niles Community Center – (330) 393-2507 ext. 227
    • 401 Vienna Avenue, Suite 2, Tiffany Square, Niles
  • Wednesdays: Newton Falls Methodist Church – (330) 393-2507 ext. 232
    • 334 Ridge Road, Newton Falls
  • Thursdays: Tod’s Crossing Senior Living – (330) 393-2507 ext. 232
    • 1330 Blakely Circle SW, Warren

For questions or more information, call TCAP at 330-393-2507 ext. 225.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s