Violet “Vi” I. Allen Obituary

BROOKFIELD, Ohio – Violet “Vi” I. Allen, of Brookfield, Ohio, entered eternal rest at 5:10 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2017 while a patient in the Omni Manor Health Care Center, Youngstown, Ohio, following a period of declining health. She was 91.

Violet was born July 10, 1925, at home in Hubbard, Ohio, a daughter to Joseph Dale and Elizabeth (Mecsey) Batta.

A 1943 graduate from Hubbard High School, she worked as a clerk for Lawson Convenience Stores in both Masury and Hubbard. In addition, she also worked for Tasty Bakery, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She was a former member of the Paynes Corner Christian Church, Brookfield and in her spare time, Vi was an avid bowler, loved baking, embroidery and working crossword puzzles.

Her survivors include her daughter, Susan Wiley, Girard, Ohio; her son, Donald W. Allen (Mary Kay), Vienna, Ohio; her grandchildren, Jennifer Peters, Christopher Allen, Jessica Hanshaw, Jeremiah Wiley and Stephen Wiley and her great-grandchildren, Sam and Max Peters, Madison Wiley and Nathaniel Hanshaw.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, Jack A. Allen, whom she married November 28, 1946, he died April 22, 1994 and her siblings, Paul, Albert and Blaine Batta, Lucille Hume and Martha Boehland.

A memorial service will be held in her honor on Friday, March 10, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. in Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, located on the historic village green at 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Brookfield Township Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.



