William Lorin Hinchliffe III Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – William Lorin Hinchliffe III, 92, of the Courtyard at Lexington, Salem, passed away at 1:03 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at Essex of Salem 2, following a short illness.

He was born on August 20,1924 in Salem, Ohio, the son of the late William Lorin and Louise Bernice (Knutti) Hinchliffe II.

William was a lifetime resident of the Salem area.

He graduated from Salem High School in 1942.

Until his retirement in 1987, William worked at Electric Furnace Company. In the 1950’s, he bought Merchants Delivery in Salem, a very well known grocery and package delivery service in the Salem area. It was later re-named W.L. Hinchliffe and Sons. In later years, they were known for moving many types of cargo and furniture. At one point, they had a small farm where they had a horse and a pony, Smokey and Dynamite, which he enjoyed riding.

William was an active member of the First Christian Church for nearly 70 years, serving as a deacon, elder emeritus, treasurer and trustee.

He was also a past counselor for Salem U.C.T. #590, and a member of Salem Saxon Club Branch #19.

In later years, Bill and Dorothy enjoyed traveling, especially by train, to the western United States. Over the years, their home became the focal point for family gatherings and events and holds many fond memories for each member of the family.

William is survived by his wife of 72 years, the former, Dorothy Jane Bishop, whom he married on August 26, 1944; his children, Nancy (Clifford) Votaw, Larry G (Gloria) and Barry W. (Betty) Hinchliffe all of Salem; brother, Robert Marlowe (Jean) Hinchliffe of Florida; his grandchildren, Barry (Sarah Hamilton) Hinchliffe II of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, Kristy Hinchliffe of Salem, Ohio, Larry (Heather) Hinchliffe, Jr. of Alliance, Ohio, William (Julie) Hinchliffe IV of Columbiana, Ohio, Jody Kozma of Salem, Ohio, Bob (Amy) Buttermore of Shanghai, China, Justin (Abby) Buttermore of Dresden, Ohio and Amybeth (Josh) Wright of Zanesville, Ohio; great-grandchilden, William Hinchliffe V, Katelynn, Miranda and Marissa Hinchliffe, Lilly and Emma Kozma, Savannah, Brady, Cody, Bo, Doak and Quinn Buttermore, Maggie, Ally and Drew Wright; his step-grandchildren, Terri Reed of Patascala, Ohio and Christine Lewis-Cox of Alliance, Ohio; stepgreat-grandchilden, Nick (Caroline) Hudson, Morgan Hudson, Eliza Mason, Harlie and Madison Reed, Kayla (Michael) Stentz, and step-great-great-grandsons, Shawn and Alexander Hudson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Joan Sheen and Ruth Alice Snyder.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, 11:00 a.m. at the Salem First Christian Church with the Reverend Leonard Moore officiating.

A time of visitation will be held two hours prior in the church parlor.

The burial will follow at Hope Cemetery, Salem, Ohio.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen Funeral and Cremation Services of Salem.

Memorial contributions may be made in William’s memory to the First Christian Church/ FCC Memorial Fund, 1151 E 6th St, Salem, Ohio 44460 or to the Salem Historical Society/ Memorial-William Hinchliffe, 208 S. Broadway Ave., Salem, Ohio 44460.

