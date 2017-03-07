Women’s March organizers proposing ‘A Day Without a Woman’

Organizers are calling on women to attend rallies and support local groups instead of working

Protesters organized by the National Organization for Women gather near the Trump International Hotel and Tower Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (AP) – Organizers of January’s Women’s March are calling for women to take the day off Wednesday and encouraged not to spend money to highlight women’s role in society.

The one-day protest is being billed as “A Day Without a Woman” is aimed at calling attention to economic bias faced by women. It coincides with the U.N.-designated International Women’s Day.

Organizers say they want to “stand with women around the globe.” They also want to show solidarity to the majority-women protests held around the world on after President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January.

They are calling on women to attend rallies and support local groups instead of doing paid or unpaid work, or shopping in stores or online. They also are encouraging women to wear red to signify love and sacrifice.

