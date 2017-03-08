2017 Hickory Baseball Preview

Head Coach: Mark Thompson, 2nd season (12-5)

2016 Record: 12-5

Key Returnees

Aaron Erimias, P (SR)

Joey Gasior, IF/P (SR)

Branden Myers, SS (JR)

Strengths

Being a young team like Hickory is – they’ll look to their seniors Aaron Erimias and Joey Gasior to anchor the group this season. Erimias was the team’s horse on the hill as he compiled a 2.01 ERA in 59 1/3 innings of work and finished with a 5-2 mark (45 K’s). Gasior led the team in hitting a year ago by batting .453 (24-53) while scoring 21 runs and driving in another 12. Branden Myers, the Hornets’ starting shortstop since his freshman season, finished third on the team in hitting with a .371 average as he scored 17 runs and closed out 2016 second with 23 base hits. “(We) had a lot of underclassmen play well at the varsity level (last year) to fill the gaps with a smaller upper class,m” says coach Thompson. “These players gained a ton of experience and confidence.”

Weaknesses

Coach Thompson views the 2017 season much like the 2016 version. “Once again, we will call on younger guys to step up. So if our veteran leaders can do what they have been doing and keep improving while at the same time have some younger guys step in and play well, we can turn a weakness into a strength . It’s going to come down to how hard our guys work and their determination, and from what I ‘ve seen our guys have a lot of heart.”

2016 Leaders

Batting Average: Joey Gasior – .453 (24-53)

On-Base Percentage: Tyler Cannon – .547*

Runs Scored: Joey Gasior – 21

Base Hits: Joey Gasior – 24

Doubles: Branden Myers, Josh Baum, Joey Gasior & Nate Marchand – 3

Homeruns: Nate Marchand – 2

Runs Batted In: Nate Marchand – 20

Stolen Bases: Branden Myers – 6

Earned Run Average: Tyler Cannon – 1.02 (27.1 IP)*

Wins: Aaron Erimias – 5-2

Innings Pitched: Aaron Erimias – 59.1

Strikeouts: Aaron Erimias – 45

Saves: Branden Myers, Aaron Erimias & Joey Gasior – 1

*-Graduated

2017 Schedule

Mar. 29 – at Greenville, 4

Mar. 31 – Mercer, 4

Apr. 3 – at Meadville, 4

Apr. 5 – Sharpsville, 4

Apr. 7 – at West Middlesex, 4

Apr. 10 – at Sharon, 4

Apr. 12 – Oil City, 4

Apr. 19 – at Conneaut, 4

Apr. 21 – Slippery Rock, 4

Apr. 24 – Grove City, 4

Apr. 26 – Meadville, 4

Apr. 28 – Greenville, 4

May 1 – Sharon, 4

May 3 – at Oil City, 4

May 8 – Conneaut, 4

May 10 – at Slippery Rock, 4

May 12 – at Sharpsville, 4

May 15 – at Grove City, 4

May 17 – West Middlesex, 4