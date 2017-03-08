2017 West Middlesex Baseball Preview

Head Coach: Todd Anthony, 2nd season

2016 Record: 8-11

Key Returnees

Jace Burger, OF (SR)

Cody Kobielus, 3B/OF/P (SR)

Dustin Murray, 1B/P (SR)

Josh Porterfield, OF/P (SR)

Marshall Murray, IF/P (JR)

Chase Staunch, OF/P (JR)

Jake Bowen, OF/P (SO)

Strengths

Experience will be returning to West Middlesex this Spring as eight players made significant contributions to last year’s push to the District 10 Championship game (fell to Rocky Grove, 8-7). Maybe most importantly the Big Reds will welcome back a pitching staff which accounted for 75% of the team’s innings last season. Dustin Murray (1-2) Chase Staunch (3.61 ERA, 3-4), Marshall Murray (16 Ks in 15 IP) and Jake Bowen will all be back in the fold for the Big Reds staff. Last season, Staunch hit for a .315 average (17-54) with 10 RBIs. Bowen led the team in batting with a .387 average (12-31) as a freshman. Senior Josh Porterfield was one of three Big Reds’ hitters to collect at least one hit in every three at bats by batting .345 (20-58) last Spring. “Having so many players return that played key roles last year will give the team stability and maturity to avoid some of the slumps that we saw last year,” says coach Anthony.

Weaknesses

The Big Reds lost five players to graduation last summer including the likes of Mitchell Murray (.364 BA, 15 RBIs), Jacob Weiser (.292 BA) and James Johnson (.289 BA). Murray also amassed a 3.73 ERA in 20.2 innings pitched last year. Coach Anthony stressed, “last season, we struggled to find consistency in the offense, that will need to be the focus above all else as we head into the season.”

2016 Leaders

Batting Average: Jake Bowen – .387 (12-31)

On-Base Percentage: Jake Bowen – .548

Runs Scored: Josh Porterfield – 17

Base Hits: Mitchell Murray – 24*

Doubles: Mitchell Murray* & Josh Porterfield – 5

Triples: Josh Porterfield – 1

Homeruns: Marshall Murray & Jace Burger – 1

Runs Batted In: Mitchell Murray – 15*

Stolen Bases: Josh Porterfield – 8

Earned Run Average: Chase Staunch – 3.61 (40.2 IP)

Wins: Chase Staunch – 3-4

Innings Pitched: Chase Staunch – 40.2

Strikeouts: Chase Staunch – 38

Saves: Mitchell Murray – 1*

*-Graduated

2017 Schedule

Mar. 27 – at Mercer, 4

Mar. 29 – at Sharon, 3:30

Mar. 31 – Sharpsville, 4

Apr. 3 – Kennedy Catholic, 4

Apr. 5 – at Living Word Christian, 4

Apr. 7 – Hickory, 4

Apr. 10 – Rocky Grove, 4

Apr. 12 – at Jamestown, 4

Apr. 13 – Conneaut, 4

Apr. 17 – Sharon, 4

Apr. 19 – at Wilmington, 4

Apr. 24 – Lakeview, 4

Apr. 26 – at Kennedy Catholic, 4

Apr. 28 – Living Word Christian, 4

May 1 – at Rocky Grove, 4

May 3 – Jamestown, 4

May 8 – Wilmington, 4

May 12 – at Sharpsville, 4

May 15 – at Lakeview, 4

May 17 – at Hickory, 4