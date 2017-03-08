Actress Lily Collins forgives her father, Phil Collins, in new book

The actress daughter of Phil Collins has forgiven him in her new book of essays.

In “Unfiltered,” Lily Collins writes she forgives her father for “not always being there” when she needed and for “not being the dad” she expected. She adds they can’t “rewrite the past” and it’s not too late for them “to move forward.”

Phil Collins and Lily Collins’ mother, Jill Tavelman, divorced in 1996, when Lily Collins was 7 years old.

Lily Collins was nominated for a Golden Globe this year for her role in Warren Beatty’s “Rules Don’t Apply.”

Her book was released Tuesday.

Phil Collins’ manager says he has no comment.

