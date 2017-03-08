Actress Lily Collins forgives her father, Phil Collins, in new book

Her book was released Tuesday

By Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2017, file photo, Lily Collins arrives at the 32nd annual Artios Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Collins has forgiven her father, Phil Collins, in a new book of essays released on March 7, 2017. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The actress daughter of Phil Collins has forgiven him in her new book of essays.

In “Unfiltered,” Lily Collins writes she forgives her father for “not always being there” when she needed and for “not being the dad” she expected. She adds they can’t “rewrite the past” and it’s not too late for them “to move forward.”

Phil Collins and Lily Collins’ mother, Jill Tavelman, divorced in 1996, when Lily Collins was 7 years old.

Lily Collins was nominated for a Golden Globe this year for her role in Warren Beatty’s “Rules Don’t Apply.”

Her book was released Tuesday.

Phil Collins’ manager says he has no comment.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s