Barbara A. Lemonis Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, March 11 at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in Youngstown, with Fr. Steve Denas officiating, for Barbara A. Lemonis, 87, who passed away Wednesday, March 8.

Barbara was born, December 4, 1929 in Thessaloniki, Greece, the daughter of Angelo and Falcona Diamondikakis Angelidou.

She was a member of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Campbell.

Her husband, James M. Lemonis, whom she married on June 10, 1951, passed away December 31, 2009.

She leaves to cherish her memory, one daughter, Chrissie (Al) Cherol of Campbell; two sons, Mark Lemonis of Poland and Angelo Lemonis of Campbell and six grandchildren, Alexis (Nick), Leah (Bryan), Araya, Victoria, Zachary and Nicco.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James and a sister, Katina Chengelis.

The Lemonis family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends on Saturday morning, March 11 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 220 N. Walnut St., Youngstown.

