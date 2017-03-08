Cause of Boardman woman’s death still undetermined

Billie Beshara was found in a vehicle behind Starbucks on US 224 on Tuesday

By Published: Updated:
Police are investigating a suspicious vehicle at the Starbucks in Boardman, Ohio.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators haven’t yet determined how a woman found behind a Boardman Starbucks died.

The body of 48-year-old Billie Beshara was found a vehicle behind the coffee shop on US 224 on Tuesday. She had been reported missing the day before.

Mahoning County Deputy Coroner Dr. Joseph Ohr said nothing is sticking out that could have caused her death.

He completed an autopsy, which ruled out a heart attack and stroke as the cause of death. He’s waiting on toxicology results now.

Ohr said Beshara did have some trauma to her abdomen, but he can’t determine at this time if it was related to her death.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s