Cavaliers center Bogut done for season with broken leg

Coach Tyronn Lue didn't attend practice as he's being treated for a sinus/inner ear issue.

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published: Updated:
Andrew Bogut
Cleveland Cavaliers' Andrew Bogut (6) grimaces after getting hurt in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Monday, March 6, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) – Cavaliers center Andrew Bogut will miss the remainder of the season, including the playoffs, with a broken leg.

Bogut broke his left leg in his debut for Cleveland on Monday night, an injury that occurred after the 7-footer was on the floor for just 58 seconds.

The Cavs said Wednesday that Bogut won’t need surgery, but he won’t be back in time to help Cleveland defend its NBA title.

Bogut was signed to give Cleveland some frontcourt depth and another playmaker, and his loss will force general manager David Griffin to find another big man.

Also, Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith has been cleared to resume practicing. He’s been out since late December following surgery on a broken right thumb. He’s listed as questionable for Cleveland’s game in Detroit on Thursday.

Coach Tyronn Lue didn’t attend practice as he’s being treated for a sinus/inner ear issue.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s