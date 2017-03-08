D4 Struthers Basketball Final: Southern vs. #1 McDonald, 3/10

Boys’ Basketball: Friday, March 10, 2017 at 7 pm

Division IV Struthers District Championship: Southern (9-16) at #1 McDonald (24-1)

Last Meeting

January 3, 2017 – McDonald, 90-54

…Despite Jacob Joiner’s 25 point performance, McDonald won easily (90-54). The Blue Devils were led by Zach Rasile’s 10 three-pointers (32). Braedon Poole and Dylan Portolese added 16 and 15 points respectively for McDonald.

Road to District Championship Game

Southern

McDonald

Statistical Breakdown

Scoring Offense: McDonald, 89.9; Southern, 52.9

Scoring Defense: McDonald, 58.9; Southern, 62.2

Results

Southern

Indians 52 Valley Christian 50*

Indians 48 East Canton 46*

Indians 59 Jackson-Milton 57*

Lisbon 59 Indians 42

Wellsville 98 Indians 64

Indians 74 Heartland Christian 52

Columbiana 56 Indians 45

Indians 54 Jackson-Milton 51

Beaver Local 65 Indians 59

Leetonia 53 Indians 47

Lowellville 56 Indians 48

Lisbon 60 Indians 44

Conotton Valley 75 Indians 55

Wellsville 73 Indians 39

Indians 68 East Palestine 57

Sebring 70 Indians 38

South Range 84 Indians 45

McDonald 90 Indians 54

Oak Glen 75 Indians 62

United 60 Indians 57

Indians 62 Columbiana 55 OT

Springfield 60 Indians 48

Indians 47 Leetonia 43

Indians 53 Crestview 29

Western Reserve 79 Indians 66

*-Post-Season

#1 McDonald

#1 Blue Devils 82 Sebring 60*

#1 Blue Devils 86 Heritage Christian 61*

#1 Blue Devils 106 Heartland Christian 15*

#1 Blue Devils 92 Sebring 54

#1 Blue Devils 78 Springfield 68

#2 Blue Devils 96 Western Reserve 80

#2 Blue Devils 94 Jackson-Milton 67

#2 Blue Devils 131 Mineral Ridge 65

#2 Blue Devils 90 Lisbon 71

#3 Blue Devils 81 Lowellville 35

#3 Blue Devils 91 East Palestine 69

#1 Blue Devils 74 Sebring 51

South Range 73 #1 Blue Devils 66 OT

#2 Blue Devils 87 Western Reserve 80 OT

#2 Blue Devils 77 Girard 72

Blue Devils 89 Wellsville 80

Blue Devils 72 Jackson-Milton 58

Blue Devils 90 Southern 54

Blue Devils 82 Niles 58

Blue Devils 77 Leetonia 46

Blue Devils 111 Mineral Ridge 60

Blue Devils 105 Crestview 43

Blue Devils 75 Lowellville 48

Blue Devils 123 Columbiana 45

Blue Devils 92 United 60

*-Post-Season

Game Notes: Besides 2012 and 2013 (when McDonald was playing in the Warren District), the Blue Devils have appeared in all of the past twelve previous district title tilts in Struthers (2004-11, 2014-17).

Braaedon Poole scored 33 points in the Devils’ win over Sebring, 80-62, on Tuesday in the District Semifinal round. Joe Ragazzine (17) and Dylan Portolese (16) combined for 33 in the game as well. McDonald committed 15 turnovers.

Southern reached the District Finals behind the play of Jacob Joiner, who scored 28, in the Indians’ 52-50 win over Valley Christian on Monday in the District Semifinal. Southern, who finished the regular season with a 6-16 mark, have trailed at the half of each of their three post-season matchups but have come out on top in those outings. This will be the third time in school history that Southern has played for the District Championship. They’ve yet to win that elusive title.

Division IV – Struthers District Championship

Since 2000

2016 – 2 McDonald 67 4 Wellsville 48

2015 – 1 St. Thomas Aquinas 72 2 McDonald 53

2014 – 4 St. Thomas Aquinas 90 2 McDonald 48

2013 – 8 Youngstown Christian 75 1 Wellsville 73

2012 – 1 Mogadore 63 3 Wellsville 50

2011 – 1 McDonald 85 3 Wellsville 53

2010 – 1 McDonald 46 2 Youngstown Christian 44

2009 – Youngstown Christian 61 McDonald 59

2008 – Columbiana 73 McDonald 67

2007 – McDonald 70 Heritage Christian 61

2006 – Mineral Ridge 58 McDonald 55

2005 – Sebring 67 McDonald 45

2004 – Sebring 53 McDonald 41

2003 – Sebring 51 Heritage Christian 47

2002 – Sebring 54 Mineral Ridge 52

2001 – East Canton 54 South Range 53

2000 – Jackson-Milton 55 McDonald 52 OT

Playoff History (Since 2010)

Southern

Playoff Record: 8-7

Sectional Championships: 2 (2012, 2017)

District Championships: 0

Regional Championships: 0

…Last District Championship: Never

McDonald

Playoff Record: 24-7

Sectional Championships: 8 (2010-17)

District Championships: 3 (2010-11, 2016)

Regional Championships: 0

…Last District Championship: 2016

Winner to play the Orwell District Champion (Warren JFK or Cornerstone Christian) on March 14 at 8 pm at the Canton Fieldhouse.