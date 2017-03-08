Deborah Ann “Debbie” Prince Bower Obituary

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio – Deborah Ann “Debbie” Prince Bower, 54, peacefully slipped into her eternal rest early Wednesday morning, March 8, 2017, lovingly surrounded by her husband and her parents at their home on Sprucevale Road.

Born in East Liverpool on April 9, 1962, she was a daughter of Floyd Kenneth “Kenny” Prince and Joan Watkins Prince.

She had been living in Augusta, Georgia for eight years and recently returned to this area to be near her family.

Debbie was a 1980 graduate of Beaver Local High School and earned a Journalism degree from Kent State University. Later in her life, she received a Masters of Divinity degree from the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary and a Masters in Blind Rehabilitation Teaching from Western Michigan University.

She had most recently been an instructor for the blind at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in Augusta – a job she loved. It was personally meaningful for her to teach those who had not only served their country but had also experienced traumas similar to her (since she had been a survivor of childhood eye cancer, as well as four other related cancers throughout her life).

She was a “girly girl” who loved chocolate, roses and music, especially contemporary Christian music. A gifted musician, she shared that gift by playing the piano for several churches over the years. In spite of the difficulties she encountered throughout her life, her courage, inner strength, grace and sunny disposition remained and served as an inspiration for everyone she met.

While attending seminary, she met her husband, Rev. John E. Bower III and they were married in 1998. They loved spending time together – riding their tandem bike, watching movies, shopping, roller skating and just being at home. John considered it a privilege to be her best friend, life companion and caregiver.

In addition to John and her parents, of Calcutta, Debbie is survived by a son, David Dorow of Augusta and by a daughter, Amy Dorow, of Stow, Ohio. A sister, Kathy Wilson and her husband, Gregg, of Auburndale, Florida, also survive, as well as John’s parents, John and Sandy Bower of Marienville, Pennsylvania. There is a sister-in-law, Terri John and her husband, Mark, of Adrian, Pennsylvania and several nieces and a nephew.

Debbie will be buried at a later date near Cooks Forest in Pennsylvania, an area which holds special significance to John’s family, where they have lived, camped and recreated for generations.

The Dawson Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care.

A memorial service and reception are planned for Sunday, March 19 at 2:00 p.m. at the Santa Clara Estates Recreation Center, 14980 Sprucevale Road.

View Debbie’s memorial webpage and express condolences to the family online at www.dawsonfuneralhome.com.



