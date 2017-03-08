Ga. man accused of holding 8 women inside $1 million home

A man was charged with human trafficking after 8 women were held against their will in Georgia.

ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN) – A man has been arrested on a human trafficking charge after police said he held eight women against their will in a nearly $1 million Sandy Springs home.

Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a 911 call from a woman who asked for help leaving atna residence in the 100 block of Strauss Lane, Sandy Springs police Sgt. Sam Worsham said Wednesday.

“I’m in a very bad situation, and I need to get help,” the caller said.

When they got to the 6,806-square foot home, officers found eight women and helped them leave the home, Worsham said.

The FBI and investigators arrested Kenndric Roberts, 33, on charges of false imprisonment and trafficking of persons for labor, Worsham said.

