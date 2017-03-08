Glenn L. Buzzard Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – Glenn L. Buzzard age 91, of Hubbard, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at Heritage Manor in Youngstown.

Glenn was born December 15, 1925 in New Cumberland, West Virginia, a son of Erett E. and Mildred Echols Buzzard, Sr. and came to this area in 1975.

He was a self-employed farmer and was the former caretaker for the William B. Pollock Estate.

He was a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church in Salineville, Ohio.

Glenn was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp serving during World War II in the Pacific Theater and was the recipient of the Purple Heart and Silver Star and a member of Marine Corp League, Hubbard VFW Post 3767 and American Legion Post 51.

He will be sadly missed by his family including his wife, the former Nedra L. Arthur, whom he married August 15, 1949; his children, Karen L. Hinojosa of Texas, Vicki L. (John) Winters of Vandergrift, Pennsylvania and Jeffrey G. Buzzard of Lisbon; 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael L. Buzzard; his daughter, Glenda S. McComas; his brothers, Erett Buzzard, Jr., Arnett Buzzard and stepbrother, George Handenschilt.

Glenn will be laid to rest at Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Salineville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hubbard Friends of the Library 436 West Liberty Street Hubbard, Ohio 44425.

There are no calling hours or services.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.



