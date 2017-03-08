Heavy winds causing some damage across Mahoning Valley

Related Coverage Some vehicles banned from Ohio Turnpike due to heavy winds

(WKBN) – Heavy wind gusts have caused damage across the Mahoning Valley, with trees down in spots and some power outages on Wednesday afternoon.

As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, thousands of First Energy customers were without power in Mahoning and Trumbull counties. First Energy is estimating that power will be restored around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

For updates, check First Energy’s website.

A tree was down near New Buffalo Road in Beaver Township and at Erie Street and Midlothian Boulevard in Youngstown.

Viewers also reported downed trees by Yankee Run Golf Course in Brookfield and on Sheridan Road near Mathews.

The Ohio Turnpike has a travel ban for some vehicles due to the wind gusts. The Pennsylvania Turnpike is under a weather watch and is banning oversized, commercial, and Class 9 vehicles are banned between the Gateway Interchange (Ohio Connection) and the Fort Littleton Interchange, exit #180 and #48 and the Allegheny Valley Interchange, exit #48.

In Mahoning County, the following routes are closed due to downed power lines:

SR 7 at SR 165



SR 165 at SR 164



SR 165 at SR 626



SR 7 between SR 14 and Columbiana County line

