Heavy winds causing some damage across Mahoning Valley

Viewers reported trees down across the area, and some people are without power in Mahoning and Trumbull counties

New Buffalo Road tree down

(WKBN) – Heavy wind gusts have caused damage across the Mahoning Valley, with trees down in spots and some power outages on Wednesday afternoon.

As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, thousands of First Energy customers were without power in Mahoning and Trumbull counties. First Energy is estimating that power will be restored around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

For updates, check First Energy’s website. 

A tree was down near New Buffalo Road in Beaver Township and at Erie Street and Midlothian Boulevard in Youngstown.

Viewers also reported downed trees by Yankee Run Golf Course in Brookfield and on Sheridan Road near Mathews.

The Ohio Turnpike has a travel ban for some vehicles due to the wind gusts. The Pennsylvania Turnpike is under a weather watch and is banning oversized, commercial, and Class 9 vehicles are banned between the Gateway Interchange (Ohio Connection) and the Fort Littleton Interchange, exit #180 and #48 and the Allegheny Valley Interchange, exit #48.

In Mahoning County, the following routes are closed due to downed power lines:

    • SR 7 at SR 165
    • SR 165 at SR 164
    • SR 165 at SR 626
    • SR 7 between SR 14 and Columbiana County line

If you see storm damage in your area, send us information and photos via Report It. 

Erie Street and Midlothian Boulevard in Youngstown.
Erie Street and Midlothian Boulevard in Youngstown.

 

