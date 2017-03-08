Howland murder suspect’s attorney files motions claiming self-defense



WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The suspect in the shooting that killed two and injured three others in Howland filed several defense motions, stemming from concerns his attorney has about town leaders and law enforcement.

Nasser Hamad was arraigned in court last Thursday, where he butted heads with the prosecutor. Hamad’s new attorney was by his side, Sandusky-based Geoffrey Oglesby.

“I know the family, I have represented the brother on some things,” Oglesby said.

Now he has filed seven motions to the court on Hamad’s behalf.

Oglesby said he feels the township and sheriff’s office have been too interested in the case, mentioning how the town wants the “Free Nasser” sign put up in Hamad’s yard last week taken down.

“We have our theory of the case and they have their theory of the case, but for the township and the sheriff to take interest in such a small gesture of free speech is extremely problematic.”

Oglesby stood by the comment he made after the arraignment, stating Hamad is being targeted because of his ethnicity.

The court should not be able to get around the fact that the five people shot came to Hamad’s home to attack him, Oglesby said.

“The state maintains that there was a stoppage in the action and then Nasser got his gun. Well if that’s the case, the so-called victims should have been charged with burglary, kidnapping, and felonious assault.”

He said Hamad acted in self-defense according to the Castle Doctrine.

“It’s a tragic incident but when you go to somebody’s house, you assume the risk that you might get shot,” Oglesby said.

Some of the motions filed were general case requests he always puts in. Others were very specific to Hamad’s case based on the community’s reaction and what Oglesby saw in court last week.

In one motion, he requests restraining people in law enforcement and other inmates from talking to Hamad about the pending charges and about his character and background without an attorney present.

Hamad appears in court again on Thursday.

