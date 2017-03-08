Howland murder suspect’s attorney files motions claiming self-defense

Attorney Geoffrey Oglesby stood by the comment he made, saying Nasser Hamad is being targeted because of his ethnicity

By Published: Updated:
Attorney Geoffrey Oglesby filed several defense motions on behalf of Howland murder suspect Nasser Hamad.


WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The suspect in the shooting that killed two and injured three others in Howland filed several defense motions, stemming from concerns his attorney has about town leaders and law enforcement.

Nasser Hamad was arraigned in court last Thursday, where he butted heads with the prosecutor. Hamad’s new attorney was by his side, Sandusky-based Geoffrey Oglesby.

“I know the family, I have represented the brother on some things,” Oglesby said.

Now he has filed seven motions to the court on Hamad’s behalf.

Oglesby said he feels the township and sheriff’s office have been too interested in the case, mentioning how the town wants the “Free Nasser” sign put up in Hamad’s yard last week taken down.

“We have our theory of the case and they have their theory of the case, but for the township and the sheriff to take interest in such a small gesture of free speech is extremely problematic.”

Oglesby stood by the comment he made after the arraignment, stating Hamad is being targeted because of his ethnicity.

The court should not be able to get around the fact that the five people shot came to Hamad’s home to attack him, Oglesby said.

“The state maintains that there was a stoppage in the action and then Nasser got his gun. Well if that’s the case, the so-called victims should have been charged with burglary, kidnapping, and felonious assault.”

He said Hamad acted in self-defense according to the Castle Doctrine.

“It’s a tragic incident but when you go to somebody’s house, you assume the risk that you might get shot,” Oglesby said.

Some of the motions filed were general case requests he always puts in. Others were very specific to Hamad’s case based on the community’s reaction and what Oglesby saw in court last week.

In one motion, he requests restraining people in law enforcement and other inmates from talking to Hamad about the pending charges and about his character and background without an attorney present.

Hamad appears in court again on Thursday.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s