JoAnne T. Ondrejko Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – JoAnne T. Ondrejko, 72, of Warren, died Wednesday morning, March 8, 2017, at Community Skilled Nursing Centre in Warren.

She was born February 16, 1945 in Warren, the daughter of the late Joseph H. and Agnes M. Sotak Colson. She had been a resident of the Community Commons for six years.

JoAnne was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Catholic parish in Warren, where she had been a member of the Altar and Rosary Society.

JoAnne was a 1963 graduate of St. Mary’s High School. She worked for the General Electric Trumbull Lamp plant for 15 years until 1979.

Celebrating JoAnne’s memory are her husband, Martin G. Ondrejko of Warren, whom she married July 6, 1979; six sisters, Alberta (Bernard) Dillon of Wallkill, New York, Bernice (Dennis) Bell of Painesville, Maryln (John) Cook of Warren, Annette (Ernie) Gilkes of Lorain, Jolene (Jim) Lay of Cincinnati and Roseanne Colson of Warren; a brother-in-law, Ramon Alvarez of Richmond Heights; her mother-in-law, Alice Andrejko of Champion as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

One sister, Arleen Alvarez has preceded her in death.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 14 at St. Mary’s Church in Warren, where the family will receive friends from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. Rev. Bernard Schmalzried will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Church , 232 Seneca Ave. N.E., Warren, Ohio 44481.

Online condolences may be made to the family and the obituary viewed at www.robertsclarkchapel.com.

