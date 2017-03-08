Marie (Greathouse) Dutting Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 13, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home with Rev. Phil Roland officiating for Marie Dutting, 77, who died Thursday afternoon, March 8, 2017 at the Cleveland Clinic.

She was born August 2, 1939 in Youngstown, a daughter of Raymond and Geraldine Warren Greathouse and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Dutting, a homemaker, enjoyed flower gardening, loved taking pictures and especially loved her kids and grandkids.

Her husband, Thomas F. Dutting, whom she married April 24, 1958, died January 31, 2014

Marie leaves three sons, Thomas F. (Lori) Dutting, Walter L. (Tanya) Dutting and Dewey D. Dutting all of Hubbard; three daughters, Elsie M. (Jim) Haggerty of Hubbard, Linda D. (Joseph) Perrotta of Hubbard and Cindy L. (Ken) Williams of Girard; two sisters, Dorothy (Phil) Faunda and Virginia (Gene) Longo both of Liberty and 52 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Raymond V. Dutting; a brother, Joseph Greathouse and a sister, Florence Greathouse.

Family and friends may call on Monday, March 13, 2017 one hour prior to the funeral services from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 525 N. Broad St., Canfield, OH 44406.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

