Patricia J. Rindy Obituary

HUBBARD TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Patricia J. Rindy of Hubbard Township passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in the emergency room of Sharon Regional Health System. She was 84.

Mrs. Rindy was born September 16, 1932, in Sharon, a daughter of Joseph and Katherine Borsch Picino.

She was a 1950 graduate of Hubbard (Ohio) High School and received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from Youngstown State University.

Pat was a business teacher at Hubbard High School for 30 years, retiring in 2004. She also served as the advisor for the Future Business Leaders of America and was influential in naming the high school yearbook the “Bard.” She was a member of the Ohio Education Association (OEA) and the National Education Association (NEA) and was well loved by her students.

Pat was a member of Our Lady of Fatima-St. Ann Church, Farrell and a former member of St. Bernadette’s in Masury.

She enjoyed playing in two card clubs, one of which she belonged to for more than 50 years. She and her husband, Eugene E. Rindy, whom she married June 23, 1956 in St. Bernadette’s Church, loved dancing and would often travel to Pittsburgh, Cleveland and other cities to spend the night on the dance floor. Pat was also well known for her many hats and beautiful jewelry.

She will be missed dearly by her family whom she loved dearly and cherished spending time with, particularly during the holidays. Besides her husband, “Gene”, Pat is survived by a daughter, Jill S. Marconi and her husband, Michael, Boardman, Ohio; a son, John J. Rindy and his wife, Wendy, Poland, Ohio; a son-in-law, William Hurton, Masury, Ohio; five grandchildren whom she adored, Lucas and Jenna Rindy, Taylor Marconi, Matthew Gambrel and his wife, Megan and Matthew Hurton. She also leaves a sister, Kathleen McCartney and her husband, Clyde, Hubbard, Ohio; a brother, Thomas Picino and his wife, Gloria, Boardman, Ohio; a brother-in-law, Raymond Rindy and his wife, Helen, Sharon and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Pat was preceded in death by a daughter, Gina M. Hurton, who passed away July 11, 2008. Since Gina’s passing, Pat was part of a grief support group that met at Kelly-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home and led the group for the past three years.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Calling hours will be from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 12, 2017, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral Mass will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 13, 2017, in Our Lady of Fatima-St. Ann Church, 601 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, with the Rev. Matthew J. Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant.

Entombment will be in St. Rose Cemetery Mausoleum, Hermitage.



