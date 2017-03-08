Photos: Wind damage on March 8, 2017

(WKBN) – Heavy wind gusts have caused damage across the Mahoning Valley, with trees down in spots and widespread power outages on Wednesday afternoon.

Viewers submitted photos of the damage across the Valley:

Severe Weather March 8, 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Viewer-submitted photo of a tree down in Newton Falls. Windy day in Newton Falls uproots trees. Image submitted by Steve through Report-It. Erie Street and Midlothian Boulevard in Youngstown. New Buffalo Road tree down Beaver Township Tough winds bring down large tree in Warren. Harsh winds uproot large tree in Warren. Tree uprooted in Niles after harsh winds. Tree trunk shatters after severe wind in Warren. Tree uproots onto Apostolic Christian Church in Warren after severe winds hit the valley. Tree uproots onto Apostolic Christian Church in Warren after severe winds hit the valley. Tree uproots onto Apostolic Christian Church in Warren after severe winds hit the valley.