Police looking for mother, 2-year-old girl missing from central Ohio

SOUTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) – Police in central Ohio are asking for help locating a missing 2-year-old and her mother.

Braelynn Lee was last seen on March 5, 2017 in the South Bloomfield area. Police believe she is with her mother, Jessica.

Police described Braelynn as a 2-year-old girl with blonde hair and blue eyes. She stands 2’6″ tall and weighs 24 pounds.

Braelynn was removed from her mother’s custody by court order, according to police.

Jessica is believed to be driving a 2010 Toyota Camry with Ohio license plate number GGF4506. There is damage to the driver’s door and the passenger headlight does not work.

She is described as a 28-year-old white female standing 5’3” and weighing 140 pounds. She also has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police said Jessica is known to hang out in hotels on the west side of Columbus.

Anyone with information should call South Bloomfield police at 740-474-2176.

