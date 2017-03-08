Police looking for mother, 2-year-old girl missing from central Ohio

Braelynn Lee was removed from the custody of her mother, Jessica, by court order, according to South Bloomfield police

By NBC4 Staff Published: Updated:
Braelynn Lee, 2, is missing from South Bloomfield, Ohio. She is believed to be with her mother, Jessica.
Courtesy: WCMH

SOUTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) – Police in central Ohio are asking for help locating a missing 2-year-old and her mother.

Braelynn Lee was last seen on March 5, 2017 in the South Bloomfield area. Police believe she is with her mother, Jessica.

Police described Braelynn as a 2-year-old girl with blonde hair and blue eyes. She stands 2’6″ tall and weighs 24 pounds.

Braelynn was removed from her mother’s custody by court order, according to police.

Jessica is believed to be driving a 2010 Toyota Camry with Ohio license plate number GGF4506. There is damage to the driver’s door and the passenger headlight does not work.

She is described as a 28-year-old white female standing 5’3” and weighing 140 pounds. She also has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police said Jessica is known to hang out in hotels on the west side of Columbus.

Anyone with information should call South Bloomfield police at 740-474-2176.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s