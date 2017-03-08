Police looking for teen who ran away from Youngstown care facility

Police said Paige Morrison ran away from the Youth Intensive Care Facility on Midlothian Boulevard on February 28

Paige Morrison, Missing teen

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for an endangered teen who they say ran away from the Youth Intensive Care Facility on Midlothian Boulevard.

Paige Morrison, 15, is from Geneva, Ohio. She ran away on February 28.

Police said she has bipolar disorder, doesn’t take her medication and has a history of seeking street drugs to compensate. She also has a history of running away from other group homes but has never stayed out more than two days.

Morrison was seen several times around Jordan’s Market Street and had been coming out of houses in the Hillman and W. Lucius area.

She is 5’3″ and 135 pounds and wears glasses.

Those with information should contact the Youngstown Police Department Captain’s Office at 330-742-8950/330-742-8916, or the Family Services Unit at 330-743-9378 LT Cox or LSW Carter at 330-743-9380.

