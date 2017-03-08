Power outage forced Boardman YMCA to close early

Several people who stopped by the Davis Family YMCA in Boardman to attend a class or hit the gym were surprised to find out it was closed

Davis Family YMCA in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Davis Family YMCA in Boardman was forced to close early Wednesday due to the power outage that affected thousands in the area.

The facility lost power just before 5 p.m.

Several people who stopped there to attend a class or hit the gym after work were surprised to find out it was closed.

“I had been in Oregon and flew into Pittsburgh, and drove straight here to make my pottery class and it’s all closed,” Heather Lorimer said.

Eva Smith missed her evening activities as well.

“We were coming to work out on the floor and then do the water Zumba class, and we’ve been trying to get here for three months but guess what? We’re not getting in today.”

The YMCA is expected to open again on Thursday, depending on when power to the building is restored.

