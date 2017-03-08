Pregnant woman charged with prostituting in Austintown

Alicia Kimak is charged with soliciting sex and possession of criminal tools

By Published:
Alicia Kimak, charged with prostitution

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A pregnant woman who police said had a heroin addiction was arrested on prostitution charges.

Alicia Kimak, 27, is charged with soliciting sex and possession of criminal tools.

An undercover officer contacted Kimak, who had an advertisement on Backpage.com under the dating section, a police report said. Police said the advertisement said, “I’m a genuine girl next door seeking a respectful and generous gentleman to please and please me…. I’m a good conversationalist, have a great body and a pretty face…”

Police said Kimak returned a text message from officer, identifying herself as “Rebeccah.” She discussed prices for sex and agreed to meet the officer at Pilot on Canfield-Niles Road, the report said.

Kimak met the officer and at the gas station, where she was arrested.

Police said she was six months pregnant and admitted to prostituting since November to support her child. Kimak also admitted to having a heroin addiction but said she hadn’t been using. Police said cell phone conversations proved the addiction was an ongoing issue.

Kimak is scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial at 6:30 p.m. April 3.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s