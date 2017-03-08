Salem-Poland District matchup postponed

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Division II District Semifinal matchup between Salem and Poland slated for Wednesday at Boardman High School has been postponed due to a power outage at the school.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday March 9th.

Salem/Poland will tipoff at 6PM Thursday evening at Boardman High School.

That game will be followed by Girard vs. Ursuline in the other semifinal game which will tipoff Thursday at 7:45PM.

The winner of each of those contests will meet in the Division II District Finals Saturday at 4PM at Boardman High School.

