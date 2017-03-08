Sarah S. Conway Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio – Sarah S. Conway of Girard, Ohio entered peacefully into rest on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at 8:00 a.m., at her residence. She was 67.

Sarah was born the daughter of Gust and Nancy (McCollum) Giaurtis on November 30, 1949 in Warren, Ohio and was a life-long area resident.

She was a 1967 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and employed with Sprint as a coin collector.

On January 15, 2000, Sarah was united into marriage with Thomas D. Conway and had shared 17 years together.

Her memories will be remembered and celebrated by those she leaves behind: husband, Thomas D. Conway of Girard, Ohio; mother, Nancy Giaurtis of Warren, Ohio; sister, Sandra Huggins of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Arnold of Lordstown, Ohio and a granddaughter, Asia Blue.

Sarah is preceded in death by her father.

There will be no services or visitation.

Cremation will take place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. This obituary may be viewed and condolences sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.



Order Flowers Here