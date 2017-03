BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – A semi truck overturned on Route 534 Tuesday afternoon, closing a portion of the road.

A Three S Express truck out of North Lima was traveling on the road in Berlin Center, north of Route 224.

Around 2:45 p.m., it went off the road and got caught in damp ground, causing it to flip onto its side. It did not crash because of the windy conditions.

There were no injuries reported.

Part of Route 534 is closed for clean-up, which is expected to take at least an hour.