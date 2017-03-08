Some vehicles banned from Ohio Turnpike due to heavy winds

Ohio (WKBN) – A travel ban is in effect from noon Wednesday until 5 p.m. from the Ohio/Indiana line milepost 0.0 to the 161.0 eastbound and westbound due to high winds.

The Travel Ban may be extended or reduced as conditions warrant. The Engineering Department is closely monitoring the situation.

The Ohio Turnpike remains open to most traffic. Only certain types of vehicles are restricted.

When a Travel Ban is placed into effect, the following types of vehicles shall be banned from traveling the Ohio Turnpike until the Travel Ban is canceled:

• All triple-trailer combination commercial vehicles

• Box-type double-trailer combination commercial vehicles in excess of ninety (90) feet in length.

• Mobile home / Office trailers.

• Boat and horse trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks.

• High-profile campers and enclosed trailers, which are defined as trailers designed for a person of average height to stand in.

Not included in the Travel Ban are self-propelled motor homes, low-profile trailers, fold-down camper trailers, pickup trucks with slide-on camper units, vehicles towing fifth-wheel type trailers, or any other type of trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks. Also excluded from the Travel Ban are commercial trucks towing single flatbed or box-type trailers, flatbed double-trailer combinations in excess of 90 feet and any double-trailer combination commercial vehicles less than 90 feet.

If you have any questions, please contact the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission at 440-234-2081 extension 1075.