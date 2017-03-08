Storm Team 27: Better weather to start Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

Gusty wind will taper off overnight. Look for dry weather through morning with lows falling into the low 30’s.

Thursday will start dry with rain or snow showers developing into the late afternoon and evening. The rain snow mix will change to snow showers into the evening with snow expected overnight. Right now, it looks like 2 to 3 inches possible with up to 4 inches in spots by Friday morning. It will stay cold through the end of the week with snow showers possible Friday.

Colder this weekend with only a small risk for a flurry or light snow shower in the snowbelt. Another storm is expected to develop early next week. It will need to be watched as it has potential to produce more snow and wind. Colder air will continue next week.

FORECAST

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers late day into evening. (60%)

High: 47

Thursday night: Rain/Snow showers mixing to snow early evening. Snow likely. 2 to 3 inches with up to 4 inches in spots by Friday morning. (90%)

Low: 24

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (60%)

High: 31 Low: 24

Saturday: Partly or Mostly cloudy. Small chance for snow Flurries. Mainly snowbelt. (20%)

High: 24 Low: 12

Sunday: Partly or Mostly cloudy. Small chance for snow Flurries. Mainly snowbelt. (20%)

High: 29 Low: 10

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%) *WATCHING STORM*

High: 32 Low: 15

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%) *WATCHING STORM*

High: 29 Low: 23

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)

High: 27 Low: 18

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)

High: 34 Low: 18

Severe Weather March 8, 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Erie Street and Midlothian Boulevard in Youngstown. Windy day in Newton Falls uproots trees. Image submitted by Steve through Report-It. New Buffalo Road tree down Beaver Township Viewer-submitted photo of a tree down in Newton Falls. Tough winds bring down large tree in Warren. Harsh winds uproot large tree in Warren. Tree uprooted in Niles after harsh winds. Tree trunk shatters after severe wind in Warren. Tree uproots onto Apostolic Christian Church in Warren after severe winds hit the valley. Tree uproots onto Apostolic Christian Church in Warren after severe winds hit the valley. Tree uproots onto Apostolic Christian Church in Warren after severe winds hit the valley. Tree uproots onto Apostolic Christian Church in Warren after severe winds hit the valley. Tree uproots onto Apostolic Christian Church in Warren after severe winds hit the valley. A tree knocked down by harsh winds in McDonald. Tree uprooted in Warren. Tree breaks off onto Truesdale Road in Youngstown. Tree breaks off onto house on East Market Street and Perkins Wood in Warren. Tree uprooted on North Keel Ridge Rd Hermitage, Pennsylvania Tree down at Tibbetts Wick and Sampson. Trampoline after high winds in Hubbard. Tree uprooted in Mercer County. Tree uprooted and crushes dog pen in Masury, Ohio.