Storm Team 27: Wind gusts 50 mph with sunshine

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

Wind gusts up to 40 or 50 mph possible this afternoon. Sunny skies with highs in the lower 50s.

Thursday will start dry with rain or snow showers developing into evening. The chance for accumulating snow is in the forecast Thursday night. Right now, the risk for 1 to 3 inches possible, but the system could push further south taking the heavier snow with it. This is a complicated system as the heavier snow path will be narrow.

Colder air will return late week into the weekend. The bigger system for the weekend is expected to stay to our south leaving the Valley with a few flurries possible Saturday and Sunday.

FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny. Windy at times. Gusts up to 40-50 mph.

High: 53

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Windy early.

Low: 31

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers late day. (60%)

High: 47

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (60%)

High: 31 Low: 24

Saturday: Mainly cloudy. Small chance for snow Flurries. (20%)

High: 24 Low: 12

Sunday: Mainly cloudy. Chance for snow flurries. (20%)

High: 28 Low: 12

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (60%)

High: 36 Low: 19

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 35 Low: 20

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 38 Low: 18

