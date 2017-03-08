Trial for Niles teen accused of murder pushed back again

Jacob Larosa, 17, was supposed to stand trial later this month

By Published:
Jacob LaRosa, the 16 year old accused of killing his elderly neighbor, appeared in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas on Friday, just three days after the 11th District Court of Appeals denied his attorney's motion questioning Judge Sandra Stabile Harwood's decision to move his case into the adult system.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBNF) – The trial against a Niles teen will have to be postponed as the court awaits the results of a competency evaluation.

Jacob Larosa, 17, was supposed to stand trial later this month. But now he won’t be back in court until April. At that time, attorneys hope to have the results of the evaluation.

The request for a competency evaluation was filed in December.

Larosa is facing several charges including aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, and attempted rape in the beating death of his elderly neighbor, 94-year-old Marie Belcastro at her Niles home nearly two years ago.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s