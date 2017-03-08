Trial for Niles teen accused of murder pushed back again

WARREN, Ohio (WKBNF) – The trial against a Niles teen will have to be postponed as the court awaits the results of a competency evaluation.

Jacob Larosa, 17, was supposed to stand trial later this month. But now he won’t be back in court until April. At that time, attorneys hope to have the results of the evaluation.

The request for a competency evaluation was filed in December.

Larosa is facing several charges including aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, and attempted rape in the beating death of his elderly neighbor, 94-year-old Marie Belcastro at her Niles home nearly two years ago.