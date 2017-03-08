Trumbull County client awarded $75,000 in lawyer theft investigation

Thirteen former or suspended Ohio attorneys were found to have misappropriated client funds. Three deceased attorneys also were involved in claims

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Thirty one victims of attorney theft in Ohio were awarded a settlement, including two clients in Trumbull County.

The Board of Commissioners of the Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection awarded a $75,000 maximum claim to a Trumbull County client as part of $180,445 distributed to 31 victims of attorney theft at its meeting March 3.

In Trumbull County, the ex-spouse of a former client of David K. Roland was reimbursed the maximum award of $75,000 as a result of Roland’s failure to account for funds deposited with him, and a former client of suspended attorney Timothy E. Bellew was reimbursed $500 for Bellew’s failure to provide services, and

Roland was disbarred on Aug. 31, 2016,,and Bellew was suspended from practicing law in Ohio on Jan. 24.

