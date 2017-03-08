Warren Harding handles Ellet in District Semis

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding handled Akron Ellet 67-57 Wednesday night in the Division I District Semifinals at Alliance High School.

Lynn Bowden led the Raiders with 19 points. Tiryn Frank added 16 points in the victory. Mike Hughes also had a strong effort with 13 points.

Ellet was led by AJ Gareri who tied game-high honors with 19 points in the setback.

Warren Harding advances to face the winner of Boardman/Lake in the Division I District Finals Saturday at 7PM at Alliance High School.

