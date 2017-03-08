Youngstown celebrates International Woman’s Day with cultural event

Different cultures were on display at the YWCA of Youngstown with a fashion show, food, and music

The YWCA of Youngstown hosted an International Women's Day event.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YWCA of Youngstown celebrated women at an International Women’s Day event Wednesday evening.

About 100 people showed up to the event which encouraged diversity and the uniqueness of other cultures.

Those who attended were treated to a multicultural fashion show, food, and music from around the world.

Organizers said it was their way of showing pride in the diversity of our culture. They said diversity is what makes Youngstown great.

“We’re not as exposed to diversity as much as some of the more metropolitan cities are,” Varada Bhide said. “We thought this would be fun to kind of get everyone together and just celebrate being a woman and being from different cultures.”

They hope to hold more events like this to continue empowering women and displaying diversity in the community.

