Youngstown crime activity: Loaded handgun found in crib during raid

Wednesday, March 1

12:56 a.m. – 200 block of Kendis Circle, criminal damaging, a resident at the Kendis Circle apartments reported that the window to her apartment was smashed. Police found a black rock sitting outside the apartment window.

11:50 a.m. – 100 block of W. Boardman St., Clifton Jennings was charged with vandalism. Police say Jennings broke the window out of the front doors of the police station.

2:20 p.m. – Belle Vista Ave., Charles Powell was charged with driving under suspension following a traffic stop at the corner of Belle Vista Ave. and Mahoning Ave.

7:18 p.m. – Mahoning Avenue, Janicka Shuler, 30, was charged with driving under suspension and drug possession. Police stopped Shuler for a traffic violation and said they found marijuana in her purse.

7:56 p.m. – 2000 block Tampa Ave., theft, a resident said items were stolen from her front porch. The woman told police she ordered knives through the mail. When she didn’t receive them, she contacted the company who said the knives were delivered and left on her porch.

8:16 p.m. – 2000 block of Elm St., criminal damaging, a resident reported that the unit next to hers in a duplex was broken into. The front door of the duplex, as well as the basement door, was standing open.

8:51 p.m. – 1500 block of Ohio Ave., vandalism, someone threw a rock through an upstairs window of a home on the block. The victim said he knew who threw that rock and that he owed the suspect $20.

8:54 p.m. – 400 block of W. Hylda Ave., theft, a worker from Crump’s Towing said he was called to replace a battery on a vehicle on W. Hylda Ave. but the owner of the car drove off without paying for it.

Thursday, March 3

9 p.m. – 2000 block of Mahoning Ave., felonious assault, a man told police he was stabbed in the buttocks. The man said a cab driver picked him up in Austintown and took him to the Dash Inn. The victim said the driver put a knife to his throat and then stabbed him as he exited the cab.

Saturday, March 4

8:34 p.m. – Elm St. at Halleck St., Fernando Lampkins, 33, was charged with drug possession and driving under suspension following a traffic stop. Police say Lampkins was stopped for running a stop sign at Thornton Ave. and Elm St. A search revealed a bag of marijuana in Lampkins’ crotch area, according to a police report.

8:37 p.m. – 600 block of Ferndale Ave., Breiash Franklin-Floyd, 19, was charged with felonious assault. According to a police report, Franklin-Floyd had been fighting with her two sisters when a male intervened, striking all three sisters, according to a police report. As the male returned to the house to get his cell phone, Franklin-Floyd stabbed him in the hand and arm, the report stated.

10:06 p.m. – 900 block of Compton Lane, Larry Dawson, 54, was charged with driving under suspension and failure to comply after police say he ran from them following a traffic stop. Officers pulled Dawson over on W. Chalmers Ave, but they say Dawson took off and drove to Compton Lane where he was arrested.

10:58 p.m. – Overland Ave. at Lakewood Ave., Carlos Williams, 46, was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. Williams was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers found crack cocaine in the fold of Williams’s hat, according to a police report.

Sunday, March 5

12:28 a.m. – Hillman Ave. at Delason Ave., Adrian Colbert, 60, was charged with drug possession and issued a traffic citation following a traffic stop. Police say they found a crack pipe in Colbert’s vehicle.

3:59 p.m. – 1400 block of Logan Way, Dominick Smith, 26, was charged with drug possession, carrying a concealed weapon, and drug trafficking. Police say Smith ran from them after he was pulled over in front of Gas Mart on Logan Way. Smith hid a man purse in the store containing several drugs and he dropped a gun as he was running from officers, according to a police report.

3:07 p.m. – 200 block of E. Dewey Ave., Nicholas Richardson, 24, was charged with having weapons under disability, drug possession, and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle. Police were called to the area on reports of a fight. When they arrived, they found Richardson arguing with another man. A gun was found in Richardson’s vehicle and Tramadol pills were found in his pocket, according to a police report.

Monday, March 6

12:20 p.m. – E. Auburndale Ave., burglary, The resident said she had been out of town when her mobile app alerted her that activity was being recorded by surveillance cameras at her house. The woman said she could hear her front door getting kicked in, according to a report. The woman told police a flat screen TV, an Xbox and a DVD player were taken. Police found muddy footprints by the back door and the door frame was split.

2:04 p.m. – 200 block West Federal St., aggravated robbery, a woman walked into the Home Savings Bank and handed the teller a note saying she had a bomb strapped to her and someone on a cell phone would detonate it if she didn’t hand over the money, according to a police report.

2:55 p.m. – 2800 block of McCartney Rd., theft, officers took a report of a retail theft that happened the day before at Walgreens (3/5/2017 at 2:44 p.m.). An employee said a woman walked into the store and took several personal hygiene products and then left in a pickup truck, according to a police report. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video.

5:02 p.m. – Sherwood Ave, Durell Watkins, 36, was charged with driving under suspension. Police were called to the area in reference to a vehicle stopped for too long at a stop sign. Durrell was found asleep at the wheel, according to a police report. Watkins said he was driving home from work and was exhausted.

Tuesday, March 7

2:08 p.m. – Hillman St. at Willis Ave., Eric Gilford, 25, was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. Officers say Gilford dropped a clear bag with suspected cocaine in it on the ground as he exited the vehicle. They also found a smashed up pill next to Gilford in the patrol car, according to a police report.

4:09 p.m. – Dickson St., Timothy Williams, 46, was charged with drug possession following a drug raid. Police found various drugs in the house including fentanyl, crack cocaine, and a digital scale, according to a police report. Gary Faidley, 30, of Austintown, and Angela Ragan, 64 of Youngstown were also issued citations during the raid for possession of drug paraphernalia.

4:19 p.m. – W. Indianola at Idlewood, Michael McCullough, 25, of Youngstown, was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. Officers found 15 Tramadol pills wrapped in foil in the car, according to a police report.

5:23 p.m. – 30 W. Lucius Ave., Roberta Thomas, 49, was charged with drug possession and having weapons under disability following a drug raid. Officers found several drugs, money, and a loaded gun at the house, according to a police report. Also arrested during the raid was a woman who would not give her name. She was charged with obstructing official business. Ramona, Milender-Jordan, John Thomas and James Scott were issued citations for possession of drug paraphernalia.

6:38 p.m. – Mahoning Ave., driving under suspension, Robin Sanders, 30, was charged with driving under suspension following a traffic stop.