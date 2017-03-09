2017 East Liverpool Softball Preview

Head Coach: Gary Burton, 2nd season (4-19)

2016 Record: 4-19 (1-7), Buckeye 8 Conference

Key Returnees

Cyna Burton, SS (SR)

Madison Prince, IF (SR)

Maddie Brown, P (JR)

Hannah Newlin, CF (JR)

Maleia Waite, C (JR)

Strengths

Coach Burton points to both the pitching of junior Maddie Brown and hitting as the team’s strengths. Last year, Brown struck out 239 batters as a sophomore. The Lady Potters return nine letter winners from last year’s team. Senior Johnna Stokes played previously at Wellsville. Stokes – who will play first base – should help solidify the corner position and give the Potters another reliable bat in the order.

Weaknesses

The team defense gave the Lady Potters trouble last season. That’s a point of emphasis for coach Burton this off-season. Despite the fact that East Liverpool finished with just four wins, ten of their 19 losses were by three runs or less. Can they close the gap and turn those L’s into W’s this Spring?

2017 Schedule

Mar. 27 – Edison, 5*

Mar. 29 – at Edison, 5

Mar. 31 – at Buckeye Local, 5

Apr. 1 – Southern, 11/1

Apr. 3 – Buckeye Local, 5

Apr. 4 – Brooke (WV), 5

Apr. 5 – Steubenville Catholic Central, 5

Apr. 10 – Beaver Local, 5

Apr. 12 – at Beaver Local, 5

Apr. 14 – Wellsville, 5

Apr. 15 – Toronto, 11/1

Apr. 18 – Oak Glen (WV), 5:30

Apr. 19 – Indian Creek, 5

Apr. 21 – at Steubenville Catholic Central, 5

Apr. 22 – at Conotton Valley, 12/2

Apr. 24 – Steubenville, 5

Apr. 25 – at Brooke (WV), 5

Apr. 27 – Steubenville, 5

May 3 – at South Buckeye 8

*-1st game at new ballpark inside Thompson Park