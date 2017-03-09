Related Coverage Ostrowski fuels Blue Jays to District Finals

2017 Jackson-Milton Baseball Preview

Head Coach: Kevin Hogue (89-77-1)

2016 Record: 18-6

Key Returnees

Noah Laster, SR

Clayton Maskarinec, SR

Scott Mitchell, SR

Eric Ostrowski, SR

Johnathon Voland, SR

Zac Socha, SR

Zak Lane, JR

Sebastian Lay, JR

Strengths

From last year’s 18-win team, the Blue Jays return a bunch of experienced players including nine seniors. Eric Ostrowski was a Second-Team All-State selection. He hit .506 (43-85) and reached base 57% of the time he entered the batter’s box (.567). He led the team with 11 doubles and 13 stolen bases to go along with driving in 17 runs. Ostrowski was dominant on the hill as he recorded a 1.82 ERA in 50 innings of work while striking out 60 batters enroute to a 7-1 record. Noah Laster ended the season by hitting .486 (35-72). Laster drove in 27 runs and scored another 26 to lead the team in that category. Laster pitched in 10 contests – achieving a 4-1 mark – and striking out 19 batters in 21 1/3 innings. Their classmate Johnathon Voland led the team with 28 RBIs and was able to hit for a .342 average (26-76). Junior Zak Lane, a First-Team All-League pick, struck out just 4 times in 80 at bats to record a .375 batting average (30-80) as he finished fourth on the team in RBIs (25). Lane also tallied a 1.47 ERA – striking out 26 batters in 19 innings. Jackson-Milton has won a league championship and been to the District Final in the past two years.

Weaknesses

The Jays will feature lots of experience in their everyday lineup but depth could be an issue as there isn’t much familiarity at the varsity level along Jackson-Milton’s bench. The graduation of Justin Rentz (.333 BA, .443 OBP, 26 RBIs; 4-2, 2.35 ERA, 44 2/3 IP) is a void which won’t be easily filled. Luckily for the Blue Jays – there is plenty of experienced players who will try to step into Rentz’ spot.

2016 Leaders

Batting Average: Eric Ostrowski – .506 (43-85)

On-Base Percentage: Eric Ostrowski – .567

Runs Scored: Noah Laster – 26

Base Hits: Eric Ostrowski – 43

Doubles: Eric Ostrowski – 11

Triples: Noah Laster – 1

Runs Batted In: Jonathon Voland – 28

Stolen Bases: Eric Ostrowski – 13

Earned Run Average: Zac Lane – 1.47 (19.0 IP)

Wins: Eric Ostrowski – 7-1

Innings Pitched: Eric Ostrowski – 50.0

Strikeouts: Eric Ostrowski – 60

*-Graduated

2017 Schedule

Mar. 27 – Wellsville, 5

Mar. 29 – at Columbiana, 5

Mar. 30 – at Southeast, 4:30

Mar. 31 – Crestview, 5

Apr. 1 – at Campbell Memorial, 12

Apr. 3 – Lowellville, 5

Apr. 4 – at Lowellville, 5

Apr. 6 – Waterloo, 5

Apr. 7 – United, 5

Apr. 8 – Mathews, 12

Apr. 10 – McDonald, 5

Apr. 11 – at McDonald, 5

Apr. 12 – at Springfield, 5

Apr. 13 – at East Palestine, 5

Apr. 18 – at Sebring, 5

Apr. 19 – Sebring, 5

Apr. 20 – at Leetonia, 5

Apr. 21 – at South Range, 5

Apr. 22 – at Niles, 3

Apr. 24 – Mineral Ridge, 5

Apr. 25 – at Mineral Ridge, 5

Apr. 27 – Lisbon, 5

Apr. 29 – St. Thomas Aquinas, 11

May 1 – Western Reserve, 5

May 2 – at Western Reserve, 5

May 4 – Berkshire, 5

May 5 – Southern, 5