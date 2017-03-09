91-year-old Union Twp. man killed in police involved shooting

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the circumstances involving an officer-involved shooting of a 91-year-old man.

Union Township police were called about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to a home on Spring Street after a woman there said her uncle, later identified as Frank Wratny, shot at her, according to a police report.

Officers requested assistance from the New Castle Police Special Response Team.

Two hours later, Wratny confronted officers with a gun from the front door of his house and he was shot, according to the report.

No further information was released.

