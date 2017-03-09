Austintown woman charged with soliciting undercover officer

Related Coverage Pregnant woman charged with prostituting in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown woman was arrested as a result of another undercover sex sting in the township.

Police arrested 23-year-old Breanne Habeger on Wednesday afternoon after responding to an advertisement on Backpage.com.

Police said Habeger advertised that she was, “looking for a REAL & SERIOUS GUY to have some discreet east simple fun with.” Police said Habeger was known to them because there had been several complaints made about her prostituting throughout Austintown.

An undercover officer texted the number listed in the advertisement and said Habeger responded, agreeing to meet him for sex, according to a police report.

Police said Habeger met the officer in a parking lot and told him to grab her breast to make sure he wasn’t a cop.

She was arrested and charged with soliciting sex, possession of drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia.

Police said Habeger was found with a syringe and a crack pipe. She told police that she has been involved in prostitution to support her drug addiction, according to a report.