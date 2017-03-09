Champion man charged with abusing child in his care

Michael Tenney is charged with two counts of endangering children and one count of felonious assault

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Champion man was indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury as a result of an investigation by Children Services.

Michael Russell Tenney, 63, is charged with two counts of child endangering and one count of felonious assault.

According to the indictment, Tenney hurt a 5-year-old victim who was in his care. The indictment said the injuries were a result of excessive punishment, discipline, or restraint that resulted in serious physical harm.

Tenney pleaded not guilty to the charges on Thursday and a pretrial was set for 8:45 a.m. March 16.

