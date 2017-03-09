Construction unearths centuries-old coffins in Philadelphia

The site was a burial ground that dates to 1707

The Associated Press | Workers excavate a coffin from a construction site in the Old City neighborhood, Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Philadelphia. Crews working on an apartment building in Philadelphia's historic district got a shock last month when their backhoes started hitting coffins and unearthing fully intact human remains. The site was supposed to be a former burial ground from 1707, and all remains were supposedly exhumed in the 1800s and moved to a different cemetery. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Construction crews working on an apartment building in Philadelphia’s historic district have been finding coffins and unearthing fully intact human remains.

The site was a burial ground that dates to 1707. All the remains were supposedly exhumed in the 1800s and moved to a different cemetery.

But as PMC Properties, the general contractor and the site’s owner, started work on the 10-story apartment building, it became apparent some remains weren’t moved.

In the fall, workers found a smattering of bones. When they hit coffins, the company contacted archaeologists.

Kimberlee Moran, an associate teaching professor at Rutgers, says as many as 60 individuals have been found since February. On Thursday morning alone, workers uncovered about two dozen intact coffins.

