Defense leads Jackson-Milton to Regional Final

Michaelina Terranova led the way with 14 points

Michaelina Terranova converts a turnover into two points Thursday night to help the Blue Jays top Dalton Thursday night.

MASSILLON, OH (WKBN)-The Jackson-Milton girls are heading to the Division IV Regional Final after the Blue Jays topped Dalton Thursday night 44-40 at Massillon Perry High School.

The Lady Jays trailed just once the entire game and that came in the first quarter when they were down 3-2.

But Jackson-Milton never looked back thanks to Michaelina Terranova who led the team with 14 points to help send her team to their first Regional Finals appearance in school history.

The win improves the Blue Jays to 23-3 overall and move on to face Berlin Hiland Saturday in the Regional Finals at Perry, tipoff scheduled for 7:30 P.M.

