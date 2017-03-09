Delores J. Wagner Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Delores J. Wagner, 85 of Canfield passed away Thursday afternoon, March 9 at Hospice House surrounded by her husband and daughter.

Delores, known as “Dolly” was born June 9, 1931 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Stanley and Mary (Moskal) Fruit.

She graduated from Shenango High School in 1949 and graduated from New Castle Business College.

Dolly worked as a secretary until her marriage and was a homemaker.

She was a member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Niles. Dolly was formerly a member of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Austintown where she had assisted with Sunday School and Bible School.

She was a seamstress, making many of her own clothes and loved arts and crafts. She also enjoyed bowling and had belonged to many different leagues over the years.

Dolly leaves her husband of 63 years, George L., whom she married July 11, 1953 and a daughter, Cynthia Wagner of Canfield.

Besides her parents, Dolly was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ann Klenotic and two brothers, John Fruit and Walter Fruit.

Private services were held for the family.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Rd., Poland, Ohio 44514.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel. Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



Order Flowers Here