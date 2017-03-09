Ernest R. Janecko Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 15 at 11:00 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. John Catholic Church, for Ernest R. Janecko, 95, who passed away Thursday evening, Markch 9 after a lengthy illness.

Ernie was born June 17, 1921, in Campbell, the son of John and Mary Wasko Janecko.

He was a 1940 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

Ernie was a proud WWII veteran, having served in the United States Navy from 1941-1945.

Later, he retired from Truscon Steel.

He was a parishioner of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. John Catholic Church, where he served as a member of the St. John’s Men’s Club for many years.

Ernie was a big fan of the Cleveland Indians and Browns. He also enjoyed bowling. He greatly enjoyed going on walks and attending concerts at Boardman Park. In the past few years, Ernie loved gardening and enjoyed his circle of flowers in the backyard.

His wife, the former Helen A. Van Jura, whom he married May 21, 1949, passed away April 26, 2015. They had 65 wonderful years together.

Ernie leaves to cherish his memories, his children, Denise (Robert) Sidorowicz and their daughter, Megan Sidorowicz, all of Boston,Keith (Darlene) Janecko of Boardman and Diane Janecko of Campbell; his brother, Gene (Betty) Janecko of Austintown and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his four brothers and two sisters.

The family would like to thank the staff of Hampton Woods and Crossroads Hospice for their wonderful compassion and care.

The Janecko family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Wednesday, March 15 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ernie’s name to Crossroads Hospice.

