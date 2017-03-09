Field fire in Elk Run Twp. burns 2 campers, chief thinks it could be arson



LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon Fire Chief Paul Gresh said a fire Thursday morning in a field in Elk Run Township could be arson.

Several fire departments responded about 2:45 a.m. to a 5-acre field off of Pine Hollow Road thinking it was a brush fire. When crews got on the scene, they found two camping trailers and a concession trailer up in flames.

Strong winds made battling the fire difficult. Gresh called for 4-wheel ATVs to help get to the burning campers in the field.

“We got to make sure the structures are completely out with the wind blowing like it is,” Gresh said. “If ash blows into the woods, we’ll be out here again. We don’t want to come out twice.”

Gresh said the property sold March 6 at auction. He said there was no lightning strike or electrical power to the property, which makes him think the fire is suspicious.

“We got a deputy coming to interview the neighbors and take a report,” Gresh said.

A neighbor was awakened by a car alarm going off and spotted the flames.

No injuries were reported.