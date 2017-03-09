Howard W. Greenfield, Jr. Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Howard W. Greenfield Jr., 86, passed away peacefully at 3:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at the Windsor House Nursing Home, Champion following a long battle with cancer.

He was born in Niles on July 22, 1930 the son of Howard W. and Hazel M. (Jackson) Greenfield, Sr. and lived in the Niles community most of his life.

Howard attended Niles City Schools, honorably served in the United States Army and retired in 1978 after working 29 years as an electrician and crane operator at Youngstown Steel Door.

He was a member of the Warren Federation of Musicians, enjoyed playing and listening to country music and repaired many guitars for his friends.

Howard is survived by a daughter, Brenda D. Hartzell of Leavittsburg; four grandchildren, Jonas Hartzell, Dale Hartzell, Joe Greenfield, Jr. and Trevor Rounds; six great-grandchildren; sister, Sandra Honzu of Niles; two brothers, Claude Greenfield in Ohio and Charles Greenfield in Texas.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte L. (Richards) Greenfield whom he married on August 14, 1950 and who died on December 29, 2011; son, Joseph W. Greenfield. Sr. died May 12, 2007; daughter, Linda Sue Garcia died October 25, 2001; grandson, Ronnie Jo Matusky died October 11, 2010; brother, Jack Greenfield and sister, Donna Mae Greenfield.

The funeral will be Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home where family and friends may call one hour prior to the service. Pastor Diana Williams will officiate.

Private burial will be in Girard City Cemetery.

Howard’s family extend a special Thank You to the Hope Center and Cross Roads Hospice for their excellent care and comfort.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to view this tribute and send condolences.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air March 10 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.