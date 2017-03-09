‘I got in there and held them under water,’ mom says in Pa. child murder case

Police say Laurel Schlemmer, 43, admitted to drowning the boys, ages 3 and 6, at her home in McCandless in 2014

By Published:
Police say Laurel Schlemmer, 43, admitted to drowning the boys, ages 3 and 6, at her home in McCandless in 2014
Courtesy: KDKA Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA and the Associated Press) – The trial for a woman accused of drowning her two young sons in a bathtub resumed Thursday morning.

Police say Laurel Schlemmer, 43, admitted to drowning the boys, ages 3 and 6, at her home in McCandless in 2014.

Initially Schlemmer told 911 she left the room and returned to find the boys unconscious.

She later changed her story in an interview with police.

“These crazy voices were prompting me to act irrationally and I changed clothes and got in there with them and held them under water,” she said.

Prosecutors claim Schlemmer had tried to harm the boys in the past.

One time, prosecutors say she left a boy in a hot car. On another occasion, she allegedly ran over both boys with her van.

Today, her husband, Mark, testified she wanted to surrender to police for purposely running over the boys the year before – but he talked her out of it.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s