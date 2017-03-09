Jean K. Torok Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Jean K. Torok, age 86, of Austintown, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2017 following a long illness.

Born April 27, 1930 in Akron, she was the daughter of Moulton and Della (Leslie) Page.

Jean was the owner/operator of Torok Supply along with her husband for over 65 years.

She loved motorsports including NASCAR. She was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians and the OSU Buckeyes. She enjoyed camping, traveling and going on cruises with her husband, family, and friends.

Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Victor, whom she married on July 1, 1951; daughters, Sharon Whitney, Patricia LaSiege and Nancy Torok; grandchildren, Andre’, Marcus and Matthew; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Zoe, Harper, and Miles.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Louis Page.

Friends will be received at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel, on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

