Julia Marie (Harenchar) Getway Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Julia Marie Getway, 75, of Greenville, passed away peacefully on Thursday March 9, 2017 at St. Paul Homes in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Julia was born on August 5, 1941 to Stephen and Catherine (Flack) Harenchar in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She was a graduate of Sharpsville High School.

Julia worked as a CNA for Sharon Regional Health System.

On July 25, 1964, Julia married Joseph Getway, who survives her.

She was a member of Notre Dame Church in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Julia was very active and a member of the Sharpsville Volunteer Fire Department. She enjoyed playing bingo and traveling on casino trips.

Julia is survived by her husband Joseph; three daughters, Victoria (Wayne) Rust, Kathleen (Michael) VanHorn and Barbara (Richard) Shelhamer; two sons, David (Irene) Getway and Joseph (Bethany) Getway; two sisters, Regina Tatomarovich and Shirley Arnette; brother, Robert Harenchar and nine grandchildren, Amanda Getway, Courtney Getway, Samantha VanHorn, Joshua VanHorn, Edwin VanHorn, Jessica Rust, Jacob Rust, Sydney Getway and Ira Getway.

She was preceded in death by father, Stephen Harenchar; mother, Catherine Harenchar; sister, Pauline Merwin and brother, William Harenchar.

Friends may call Tuesday, March 14, 2017 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in Notre Dame Church Hermitage, Pennsylvania, with Father Richard J. Allen, officiating.

Burial will take place at Westside Cemetery

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl., Chicago, IL 60601 or St. Paul Homes 339 E. Jamestown Rd. Greenville, Pennsylvania 16125, in memory of Julia.

Arrangements entrusted to the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

