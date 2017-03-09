Lake ends Boardman tournament run

The Spartans end the season with a record of 19-5

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman’s tournament run came to an end with a 62-52 loss to Lake in the Division I District Semifinals Thursday night at Alliance High School.

John Ryan led the Spartans with a game-high 17 points. Mike Melewski also reached double-figures with 10. Che Trevena added 8 points, while Holden Lipke chipped in with 7 points in the setback.

Mike Spotleson led Lake with a team-high 12 points.

The Blue Streaks advance to face Warren Harding in the Division I District Finals Saturday at 7PM at Alliance High School.

